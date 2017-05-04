Entergy MS transitioning to advanced meters

Over the next 18 months, Mississippi Entergy customers will see a change as the company transitions to advanced meters.

According to Entergy, this change will be more energy efficient and offer customers more detailed information on their energy use.

The infrastructure installation will start over the next few months.

Meter installation will begin in early 2019 and by the end of 2021.

