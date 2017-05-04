Man snatches keys from 65-year-old, steals his car at gas station

A man is on the run after snatching car keys from a man at a gas station and taking off in the victim's car.

Memphis police said a 65-year-old man stopped to get gas at the Tiger Mart in the 1100 block of Jackson Avenue on Monday. Shortly after 6:30 p.m. the man finished pumping gas and started to go into the store to get change.

The victim said he started to walk in the front door when a man ran up behind him, forcefully grabbed the keys from his hand, and ran to the victim's vehicle. The 65-year-old said the man got into the 2001 Toyota Camry and left the gas station going eastbound on Jackson Avenue.

The man is described as a black male, 18-19 years old, thin build, dark complexion, medium length twists in his hair, and was wearing a multi colored camouflage style zip up jacket, white shirt, black shorts, and black shoes.

The man was captured on surveillance video.

If you have any information on the identity of the man or his location, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

