Gun found on student at Bartlett High School

A gun was found at Bartlett High School by a school resource officer on Thursday.

Bartlett City Schools said one student was arrested after the gun was found in that student's possession. It was another student who reported to gun to school faculty.

The student who was found with the gun has not been identified, but could face disciplinary action like expulsion and criminal charges.

Parents were notified that the gun was discovered.

