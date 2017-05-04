ASD cutting 29 positions overall

An off-duty police officer’s vehicle was broken into Thursday night, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A 17-year-old was shot Thursday night in the 4200 block of Cary Hill Drive.
The Achievement School District announced they are cutting 16 central office positions and 13 school level positions.
Rain and a few storms on the way by evening.
An upper level weather system will cause a wet day with a high chance for showers.
People living in a Mid-South neighborhood called WMC Action News 5 for help in getting action taken against an illegal campground that has become home to the homeless.
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.
A Southern California family says they were kicked off an overbooked Delta Air Lines flight from Maui to Los Angeles and were even threatened with arrest because they refused to give up a seat occupied by their 2-year-old son.
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.
Relieved Republicans muscled their health care bill through the House Thursday, taking their biggest step toward dismantling the Obama health care overhaul since Donald Trump took office.
The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.
Charleston Police and the Charleston County Coroner's Office say they are working to identify human remains inside a shoe found at the Charleston Marina on Monday.
A former Hudson kindergarten teacher already charged with having sex with four students now faces eight new criminal charges, according to Angelina County Jail records.
Investigators say the bounty hunters were looking for someone else when they opened fire on four people in a car.
