ASD cutting 29 positions overall

The Achievement School District announced they are cutting 16 central office positions and 13 school level positions.

All staff will have the opportunity to apply for these positions.

Over the last several months, some operational functions have been assumed by state department staff to support the ASD.

On Thursday, Commissioner Candice McQueen and Superintendent Malika Anderson met with the ASD support team and Achievement Schools staff.

Robert White, Chief of External Affairs for ASD, said additional specifics about the positions and new organizational structure will be released over the next several days.

Commissioner McQueen released the following statement:

"Over the past few years, we have continued to learn from and make adjustments based on the dynamic environment of the Achievement School District. The ASD is one of the most innovative and unique models for improving consistently underperforming schools, and we want the district to serve students for years to come. To ensure long-term success, we are making a transition to streamline the central office staff and some positions throughout the direct-run network to right-size the organization based on our means. This will allow us to move forward more efficiently so we can continue to support this work, which we believe is key to changing outcomes for students in our state. This also better positions the ASD to support the school improvement work we have outlined in our ESSA plan, which keeps the ASD as our most intensive intervention among a series of options for turning around Priority schools. We see this transition as moving the ASD from the start-up phase to a new stage that will ensure long-term sustainability. We want to focus in on strong academic work throughout the network and build on the success of those schools who have been in the district the longest, and this re-organization will help us to do that."

ASD Superintendent Malika Anderson released the following statement as well.

"Sustainability means viability – our shoring up and streamlining our financial and staffing models ensures we will be able to serve in our targeted communities and in the critical role outlined in the state’s newly introduced ESSA plan. We have seen unprecedented progress in Tennessee schools in the bottom 5% of academic performance because of the creation, mission, and work of the Achievement School District. With this in view, the choices we have made will position us to make the type of future impact that is in the best interest of students and families in the neighborhoods we serve.”

