17-year-old shot, 1 detained on Cary Hill Drive

A 17-year-old was shot Thursday night in the 4200 block of Cary Hill Drive.

Memphis police said the teenager's sister called and reported that her brother had been shot.

The shooting happened just after 8 p.m. Officers spent much of the evening inside the home talking to family members about what took place.

Very little details have been released by police at this time regarding the shooting.

Officers have detained one individual.

The condition of the teen is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.