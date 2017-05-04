Off-duty officer’s vehicle broken into, items stolen - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Off-duty officer’s vehicle broken into, items stolen

MEMPHIS, TN

An off-duty police officer’s vehicle was broken into Thursday night, according to Memphis Police Department. 

The incident took place at Sam’s Club on Winchester Road. 

Several items were reported taken. 

No additional information is available at this time. 

