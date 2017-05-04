Memphians protest health care plan following House passing the bill

Emily Fulmer was among several Memphians that took to the streets of Memphis to protest the health care bill (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)

Protests happened across the nation Thursday in response to the House of Representatives' passage of the health care plan.

"Obamacare is dead. We have something that is going to be I think one of the best anywhere in the world and we look forward to it," Trump said shortly after the House passed the health care overhaul bill.

Protesters took to the streets in New York, as well as in the Mid-South to let their voice be heard.

Memphians braved the wind, rain, and the cooler temperatures to express their opposition to the bill.

Opponents of Trump's plan gathered at the corner of Poplar Avenue and Ridgeway Drive to highlight the urgency of protecting coverage for all Tennesseans.

While acknowledging that the Affordable Health Care Act, known as Obamacare, may not be perfect - protesters said the latest bill to replace it does more harm than good.

"It has problems and I think everybody here agrees that Obamacare has problems that need to be fixed, but you don't get rid of the things that are working that this bill does," Emily Fulmer, protester, said. "Essential benefits, medical health care, substance abuse care, maternity care, all of that is at risk."

The bill now heads to the Senate for a vote, where it is expected to have enough support in the chamber. Then, it will make its way to Trump for his signature.

Trump said he thinks a united Republican party will be able to pass it in the Senate, even if some changes have to be made to the bill.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.