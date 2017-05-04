Man arrested, charged with stealing from St. Jude patient

A vehicle parked at a Downtown Memphis hotel was burglarized on Monday. The owner of the vehicle told Memphis Police Department that a St. Jude bag containing several months' supply of medication was among the items stolen.

Medications from St. Jude among items stolen in burglary

The suspect accused of stealing from a young St. Jude patient and her family has been arrested.

William Canada is accused of breaking into the family's car back in early March while they were staying at the Holiday Inn on Union Avenue.

Police said he made off with the leg brace and medication for 4-year-old Camielle Trujillo along with money and a PlayStation 4.

