Man arrested, charged with stealing from St. Jude patient

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
William Canada (Source: Shelby County Jail)

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

The suspect accused of stealing from a young St. Jude patient and her family has been arrested. 

William Canada is accused of breaking into the family's car back in early March while they were staying at the Holiday Inn on Union Avenue. 

Police said he made off with the leg brace and medication for 4-year-old Camielle Trujillo along with money and a PlayStation 4.       

