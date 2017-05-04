Redbirds win 7th in a row

The Memphis Redbirds made it seven wins in a row beating Omaha in extra innings, 12-9.
The 'Birds, with 3 Runs in the 10th, are now a PCL-best 4-0 in extra inning games.
Memphis will be back home next Thursday against El Paso at AutoZone Park
Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.
1960 Union Avenue
Memphis, TN 38104
(901) 726-0555
publicfile@wmctv.com
(901) 726-0501EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.