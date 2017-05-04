Redbirds win 7th in a row - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Redbirds win 7th in a row

1B Luke Voit (Source: WMC Action News 5) 1B Luke Voit (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

The Memphis Redbirds made it seven wins in a row beating Omaha in extra innings, 12-9.

The 'Birds, with 3 Runs in the 10th, are now a PCL-best 4-0 in extra inning games.

Memphis will be back home next Thursday against El Paso at AutoZone Park

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly