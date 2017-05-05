Grizzlies GM says team is transitioning to new NBA

With a record of 43-39, the Memphis Grizzlies finished the regular season pretty much where the Pundits who cover the NBA thought they would, because of an aging roster and the question mark surrounding Chandler Parsons' knee.

But, according to Grizz General Manager Chris Wallace, the season was about much more than just meeting some expectations. At the team's exit meetings earlier this week, Wallace talked about how new head coach David Fizdale worked to transition the Grit and Grind Grizzlies into today's NBA.

"Coach Fizdale came in and said he was going to open up our offense, which he did." Wallace said. "Marc and Mike thrived in his offense. Much more space to operate in. He brought us up to the middle of the pack in the NBA now as a three point shooting team, where every season prior to his arrival we were ranked close to the bottom in any three point metrics. Our defense rose from 19th to 7. We did very well in the Western Conference against the top teams and we brought around some young players, which is something that had been lacking over the years as player development and getting some young guys some action, particularly Andrew Harrison."

Harrison upped his averages from 5.9 points in the regular season to 6.5 points in the playoffs as a backup to Mike Conley at point guard.

He improved his shooting Percentage from the 3 point line significantly, from 27.6 to 38.5 percent.

