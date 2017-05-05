Grizzlies to participate in 2K e-sports league

Andrew Harrison and Deyonta Davis play 2K with fans at Le Bonheur (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Here's something that'll excite all you gamers out there.

The Grizzlies will be one of 17 teams to take part in the new NBA 2K e-sports league.

It's a league for professional video game players that's expected to pit competition among the best basketball gamers in the world.

Grizzlies president of business operations Jason Wexler said it gives Memphis the opportunity to cultivate new fans not only locally, but nationally, and globally.

The NBA 2K e-sports league tips off in 2018.

