Last chance to win Beale Street Music tickets, Rainy commute this AM, DV symposium for victims and batterers

It's been rainy and drizzly all morning long and is expected to be that way through the commute. We will update conditions in real time all morning long.

A Tennessee bill is making headlines this morning on amusement park safety. It was sparked by an incident at last year's Delta Fair that injured eight. The bill is sponsored by local lawmakers Brian Kelsey of Germantown and John DeBerry of Memphis, passed in both chambers. We have details on it this morning on WMC.

The Memphis police department and Corinthian Hope House will host a Domestic Violence Symposium. It's expected to discuss the impact of domestic violence and assistance resources for both victims and batterers. Find out where the event begins and what else you can expect.

If you are headed out to the Beale Street Music festival there will be a large security presence...security personnel members have 3 of the top tips they are telling concert goers...also we have what you need to know about traffic patterns downtown.



Weather:

We have a rainy commute this morning...Cloudy, cool and windy today but a great and dry weekend for music fest!

Teen finds 6-foot snake on front door

Man cleared of wrongdoing in fatal shooting sets the record straight

City council members attempt to cut MPD overtime budget

New nonstop flight to Las Vegas available at MEM

Determined neighbor gets eyesore, safety concern removed from neighborhood



