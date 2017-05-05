Person shot at Cottonwood Apartments - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Person shot at Cottonwood Apartments

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A person was rushed to the hospital after a shooting at Cottonwood Apartments.

The shooting happened around midnight Friday at the apartments, near the corner of Perkins Road and American Way.

Police are working to find out the cause of the shooting.

There is no suspect information at this time.

