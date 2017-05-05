Laurelwood fashion store burglarized - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Laurelwood fashion store burglarized

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Joseph in East Memphis was broken into Friday morning.

The store at Laurelwood Shopping Center was hit around 4 a.m.

It’s unknown what was taken, but the store is known for their designer shoes, handbags, and jewelry.

