5 Great Things: Memphis burgers, MPD family affair, More JT

Memphis in May, the month long celebration on the river that happens in the Mid-South every year, kicked off this weekend with the Beale Street Music Festival. That's just a taste of what's going on in the Mid-South. Here are five more great things that happened in the area this week.

St. Agnes Academy senior Destini Berry wrote an inspirational story of overcoming discrimination in her first children's book, "I Just Kept Spinning." The book is published by Kifani Press and follows the story of 7-year-old Destini, who wants more than anything to dance, but is banned from her first recital because her long locks don't fit the mold of a ballerina.

Two Memphis restaurants made FoodandWine.com's list of best burgers in the U-S. Hog & Hominy's signature John T. Edge Burger is what is getting rave reviews. While in Downtown Memphis, Dyer's Burgers gives you that diner feel with its mouthwatering burgers and shakes.

Three generations of the McNeil family have passed through the ranks of the Memphis Police Department. And it all started with Vertie McNeil, who just recently retired after more than 20 years on the force. Her son, 50-year-old Dennis Senior, has been an officer for 28 years, and now his son, 25-year-old D.J., is patrolling the same beat as his father did nearly 3 decades ago.

Indeed.com ranked the top 25 cities in America for jobs seekers and Memphis was ranked 10th on the list! The website used criteria like: Job market favorability, salary, work-life balance, and job security and advancement. Southern cities took up much of the top 10, with Miami taking the number one spot.

And just in time for the start of the Beale Street Music Festival, the Memphis Music Hall of Fame Museum added more memorabilia from Memphis-area entertainer Justin Timberlake. The museum will display items from Timberlake's 2013-2015 20/20 Experience World Tour, including tuxedos, shirts, and an Air Jordan sneaker exclusively designed for Timberlake by Nike.

The museum will also display one of the exclusive "JT and The Tennessee Kids" bandstands, which were prominently featured during the tour and during Timberlake's opening performance at the 2013 Grammy Awards. Timberlake was inducted into the Memphis Music Hall of Fame in 2015.

