Pothole repairs could impact traffic Friday

TDOT crews are not resting; many will be out on Interstate 40 between Highway 64 and Airline Road.

There will be intermittent lane closures Friday from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

TDOT has attempted to remind driver's to move over when workers are present. The law requires drivers to move into an

full lane when an emergency vehicle or TDOT help truck is on the side of the road. If you are unable to change lanes, you are

expected to slow down.

If you violate the law, you can be fined up to $500 and sentenced up to 30 days in jail.

