Man wanted for Horn Lake gas station robbery attempt

Horn Lake Police Department is looking for a man who tried to rob a gas station Thursday night.

Police said the man entered Circle K on Goodman Road between Highway 51 and Interstate 55.

The man was wearing a black jacket with white trim, black pants, black shoes, and a white towel over his head.

The suspect implied he had a gun and demanded money from the register.

He ran from the business without getting any money.

If you know where this man may be, call Horn Lake PD at 662-393-6147.

