Bank teller admits to stealing $266K

A former lead bank teller pleaded guilty to taking $266,000 from the bank she was working at over the course of three months in 2009.

Jessenia Williams, 37, was sentenced to eight years in prison following the plea. She will be on probation, but serve 48 days in prison on weekends, and pay restitution of $200 per month.

Williams was a teller at First Citizens National Bank.

According to District Attorney General Amy Weirich, Williams had access to the bank vault, the general ledger accounting system, and the bank teller accounting system.

Investigators said Williams removed cash from the bank more than six times in late 2009, ranging from $2,000 to $100,000 each time.

The thefts were traced backed to Williams through computer records and bank security video.

