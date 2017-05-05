Bank teller admits to stealing $266K

Memphis Police Department is searching for a man who robbed McDonald’s on Friday morning.More >>
A former lead bank teller pleaded guilty to taking $266,000 from the bank she was working at over the course of three months in 2009.More >>
More than a decade after the show went off the air, Will & Grace is set to return.More >>
Horn Lake Police Department is looking for a man who tried to rob a gas station Thursday night.More >>
By Janeen Gordon Memphis, TN (WMC) - TDOT crews are not resting, many will be out on Interstate 40 between Highway 64 and Airline Road. There will be intermittent lane closures today from 9More >>
By Janeen Gordon Memphis, TN (WMC) - TDOT crews are not resting, many will be out on Interstate 40 between Highway 64 and Airline Road. There will be intermittent lane closures today from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. TDOT has attempted to remind driver's to Move Over when workers are present. The law requires d
A California family says they were booted from a Delta flight in a dispute over a seat they bought.More >>
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his missing wife.More >>
An airport official says a cargo plane contracted by UPS has gone off the runway and over a hillside at a West Virginia airport.More >>
Her mother and her school's principal encouraged her to become the first in the school's history to earn a bachelor degree while still in high school.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.More >>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
Relieved Republicans muscled their health care bill through the House Thursday, taking their biggest step toward dismantling the Obama health care overhaul since Donald Trump took office.More >>
A young man made a miraculous save after a house fire put five children and his double amputee father in danger.More >>
