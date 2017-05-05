Nonprofit warns people about fundraising scam

Ahead of Memphis in May, a popular Memphis non-profit is urging people not to fall for a scam.

The executive director of Memphis Streets Ministries, Reggie Davis, said for the past year, teens have been standing on street corners with signs and buckets all over Memphis saying they're raising money for the organization.

He said typically these teens said they're from basketball teams, AAU teams, or other recreational organizations. Davis said that's not how their organization raises funds.

The executive director said if people want to donate to the nonprofit, they can go online to www.streetsministries.org or call 901-525-7380. He said his organization has reached out to law enforcement about the problem. He said Memphis Police Department told him it's hard to track down these teens to prosecute them.

Memphis Streets Ministries is an afterschool safe place for children. It provides mentorship and tutoring. It also encourages youth to make positive choices.

