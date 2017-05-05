Poplar Ave. McDonald's robbed at gunpoint - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Poplar Ave. McDonald's robbed at gunpoint

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department is searching for a man who robbed McDonald’s on Friday morning.

The robbery happened at the store on Poplar Avenue, near the intersection of Tillman Street, at 10 a.m.

The robber got away with an unknown amount of cash. He was last seen running westbound down Poplar. Police said he did have a weapon.

