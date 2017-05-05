Woman confesses to stealing purses, forging $10K in charges

A woman is behind bars after police said she stole purses out of cars and forged nearly $10,000 in charges.

The first reported burglary happened February 21. The victim said her purse was taken out of her car while it was parked at Cordova Presbyterian Church.

Between February and May, police said the same suspect broke into cars parked at schools, restaurants, and other churches.

Investigators said they saw Kellie Grace, 44, on surveillance video forging the checks. They tracked her down to her home and confronted her with the details of their investigation.

Officers opened the door at Grace's home and told her they were there to talk her her about forged checks.

"Grace hung her head" upon hearing those words, according to the Memphis Police Department affidavit.

Police said Grace signed a confession saying she forged stolen checks at Walmart, Kroger, Costco, and Sam's Club.

Investigators said Grace stole a total of $9,296.19 over a three month period. She's behind bars on a $25,000 bond.

