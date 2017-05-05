Memphis in May warns of duplicate ticket scam

Memphis in May is warning festival goers of fake tickets being sold by street vendors.

Last year, the tickets were switched to an online system. This allowed some people to sell duplicated print-at-home tickets or previously scanned tickets.

Obviously, these tickets were not allowed—meaning some people paid a street vendor for tickets that did not get them inside the gates.

Memphis in May recommends only purchasing your tickets from its authorized vendor, Ticketfly.com.

Purchasing from any other vendor will run the buyer the risk of getting fake tickets.

