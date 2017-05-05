U.S. Navy Parachute Team to drop into AutoZone Park

The United States Navy Parachute will drop into AutoZone Park as a part of the Memphis Redbirds’ Armed Forces Night on May 12.

“The Leap Frogs,” as they’re also known, will be dropping onto the field before game time at 7:05 p.m. Fans are encouraged to be seated around 6:45 to watch them drop in.

In addition, the Navy Brass Quintet will perform in the Plaza before the game at 5:30 p.m.

For Armed Forces Night, just like every other game, active-duty and military personnel can receive a discount on up to two tickets at the box office with a valid ID.

