3 men wanted for trying to rob man of car

Memphis Police Department is searching for three men accused of trying to rob a man of his car on Winchester Road.

The incident happened on April 23. Police said the man parked his car outside a business and went inside. When he left, he was approached by three men, one with a handgun.

The victim told police one of the men aimed a gun and demanded everything he had—the man handed over money and his car keys.

The victim said as the three tried to get into his vehicle, he fired one shot at them, and the three suspect ran away.

The three men are described as follows:

18 to 21 years old, 5’6”, 160 lbs., low haircut; wearing a white shirt and dark pants 18 to 21 years old, 6’0”, 160 lbs.; wearing a dark jacket and blue jeans 18 to 21 years old, 5’10”, 160 lbs., low haircut; wearing a dark shirt and blue jeans

If you know where the three suspects may be, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

