Strong wind shuts down part of Poplar Avenue

A portion of Poplar Avenue in Germantown is shut down due to downed power lines.

The City of Germantown tweeted a photo the downed lines and a tree fell on live wires and caused the road closure. The city said strong winds knocked a tree down and the tree fell on live wires.

The section of road between Poplar Avenue from Brierbrook Road to Kimbrough Road is closed.

MLGW is on its way to repair the issue.

