Strong wind shuts down part of Poplar Avenue

A portion of Poplar Avenue in Germantown is shut down due to downed power lines.More >>
A portion of Poplar Avenue in Germantown is shut down due to downed power lines.More >>
For the first time since the disturbing Giannini trial, the jury foreman reveals what went on behind closed doors.More >>
For the first time since the disturbing Giannini trial, the jury foreman reveals what went on behind closed doors.More >>
Memphis Police Department is searching for three men accused of trying to rob a man of his car on Winchester Road.More >>
Memphis Police Department is searching for three men accused of trying to rob a man of his car on Winchester Road.More >>
People living in a Mid-South neighborhood called WMC Action News 5 for help in getting action taken against an illegal campground that has become home to the homeless.More >>
People living in a Mid-South neighborhood called WMC Action News 5 for help in getting action taken against an illegal campground that has become home to the homeless.More >>
Ahead of Memphis in May, a popular Memphis non-profit is urging people not to fall for a scam.More >>
Ahead of Memphis in May, a popular Memphis non-profit is urging people not to fall for a scam.More >>
A California family says they were booted from a Delta flight in a dispute over a seat they bought.More >>
A California family says they were booted from a Delta flight in a dispute over a seat they bought.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
Her mother and her school's principal encouraged her to become the first in the school's history to earn a bachelor degree while still in high school.More >>
Her mother and her school's principal encouraged her to become the first in the school's history to earn a bachelor degree while still in high school.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.More >>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
Attorney General Jim Hood announced Friday that nearly 6,000 Mississippians are eligible for federal student loan cancellation.More >>
Attorney General Jim Hood announced Friday that nearly 6,000 Mississippians are eligible for federal student loan cancellation.More >>
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his missing wife.More >>
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his missing wife.More >>
A chaotic scene at an apartment complex is under investigation after a fight led to some angry residents using their vehicles as weapons.More >>
A chaotic scene at an apartment complex is under investigation after a fight led to some angry residents using their vehicles as weapons.More >>
A photo of the officer has been shared thousands of times since Monday.More >>
A photo of the officer has been shared thousands of times since Monday.More >>