Memphis man shot, killed at Murfreesboro apartment complex

A man from Memphis was shot and killed in Middle Tennessee Thursday in what appears to be a drug scenario.

According to investigators, Jessie Buford, 23, was living in Murfreesboro when he was killed.

Murfreesboro police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect, but have not named the suspect yet.

Officers went to Student Quarters, in the 900 block of Greenland Drive, just before 2 p.m. in response to a shooting call. One officer was just a block away when the calling happened and another had just completed foot patrol at the location minutes before the shooting.

Officers found Buford outside apartment 106 and administered first aid until EMS arrived on the scene.

Buford was rushed to St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives executed a search warrant at apartment 106 in relation to suspected drug activity.

Murfreesboro police said they have had a significant presence in the area for several weeks. During that time period, they have issued over 200 criminal charges against individuals for traffic violations, drug possession, weapons possession, and attempted murder (for a prior shooting.)

Police said they have added extra officers in the area, which includes foot patrols, and have strengthened their focus on drug investigations in the area.

Buford was a graduate of Sheffield High School in Memphis and studied music business/management at Middle Tennessee State University.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.