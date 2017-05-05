'Billion Dollar Buyer' speaks to Ole Miss students

Celebrity businessman Tilman Fertitta, most well known for his CNBC television show 'The Billion Dollar Buyer,' spoke to about 1,000 students at Ole Miss during a lunch Friday.



After being invited by long-term friend Blake Tartt III, a chairman on the Ole Miss Real Estate School Alumni Board, Fertitta said he wanted to show students the opportunities that come from hard work.

Including advice he said he gives to his own children. His sons are both students at Ole Miss.



"What I am is an opportunist and everyday is an opportunity," Fertitta said.



He told the WMC Action News 5 team he hoped students were able to take something of value from his own story to apply and better their own lives.

Students said that is the guidance they need.



"So many possibilities that I don't even know what path to think about yet," sophomore Katie Rossman said.

Fertitta said it's all about not being afraid to stand out. He also said it's important to pass your knowledge on to others when you do make it big.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.