Drunk driver paralyzes Mid-South bride, but does not stop her wedding

Valentine's Day 2016 changed a Mid-South couple's lives forever.

A drunk driver crashed into Anna Claire Waldrop and her fiance James as they left a party.

The crash left Anna Claire a quadriplegic. James never leaves her side.

Now the Mid-South couple have been featured in a People Magazine article.

After months of therapy, Anna Claire strolled down the aisle to marry her high school sweetheart.

Anna Claire can now wiggle her toes, and every day she is getting better at moving her fingers.

There's a GoFundMe set up for this couple to help them on their ongoing road to recovery.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.