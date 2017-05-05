Drunk driver paralyzes Mid-South bride, but does not stop her wedding

Wind gusts in the Mid-South have registered as fast as 45 miles per hour Friday afternoon. A wind advisory is in effect until 6 p.m.More >>
Twenty positions are available for youth to take part in helping make Shelby County better.More >>
Valentine's Day 2016 changed a Mid-South couple's lives forever.More >>
A woman is behind bars after police said she stole purses out of cars and forged nearly $10,000 in charges.More >>
Joseph in East Memphis was broken into Friday morning.More >>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and theMore >>
A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.More >>
Relieved Republicans muscled their health care bill through the House Thursday, taking their biggest step toward dismantling the Obama health care overhaul since Donald Trump took office.More >>
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his missing wife.More >>
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office said two people are injured and deputies were searching for an armed and dangerous suspect after an incident at a plant in Fountain Inn on Friday morning.More >>
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.More >>
Attorney General Jim Hood announced Friday that nearly 6,000 Mississippians are eligible for federal student loan cancellation.More >>
