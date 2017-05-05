Applications being taken for Shelby County mayor's Youth Council

Twenty positions are available for youth to take part in helping make Shelby County better.

Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell is looking for 20 new members to serve on the Mayor's Youth Council.

The term for the new members begins next school year.

Members will be able to guide Luttrell on key issues related to youth.

The council is for students in grades 9-12.

"The council allows me to routinely hear the ideas and suggestions of our future leaders. It's vital we listen to their opinions and create opportunities to help them succeed in business and civic affairs," Luttrell said.

Last year, the council sponsored Shelby County Government Day that featured educational sessions about county divisions and bureaus. The Youth Council was also able to hold a mock debate to help members understand the political process.

The requirements to serve on the Mayor's Youth Council are:

- Must be in grades 9-12 during the 2017-2018 school year

- Have a 3.0 GPA or higher in a public, private, or homeschool curriculum

- Participate in the Shelby County Government Day on Friday, January 5, 2018

- Attend at least 7 out of 10 meetings from August 2017-May 2018.

Applications can be submitted through May 22. Applicants need to complete an online application by clicking here.

