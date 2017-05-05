A Better Mid-South: Academic signing day

Editorial by Tracey Rogers, Vice President and General Manager of WMC Action News 5:

Signing Day usually brings to mind athletics--high school football, high school baseball, tennis, and so on--and that's extremely important. But how awesome to see a Mid-South school just as pumped about a signing day for academics.

About 200 students at Kingsbury High School took part in academic signing day and were honored for scholastic achievements.

This day came with a tremendous amount of hard work on the part of the students, teachers, faculty, and parents.

No matter what hardships these students faced, they worked to increase the school's average ACT score by a point.

This goes to show, no matter the circumstances an investment in education is worth it as many of these students go on to college and new opportunities.

I know there are more terrific seniors out there to celebrate.

Investing in education always makes this A Better Mid-South.

