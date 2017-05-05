'Nuisance' grocery store allowed to reopen after promising improvements

A North Memphis grocery deemed a 'public nuisance' will be allowed to reopen.

According to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich, King's Grocery, in the 1000 block of Springdale Street, will install security measures outlined in an agreement with prosecutors and approved by the court.

King's Grocery was closed Monday as a public nuisance because of repeated marijuana sales on the property and other criminal activity.

Memphis Police Department said it had been called to the store at least 77 times in recent years.

In the agreement, approved by Environmental Court/General Sessions Court Division 14, the grocery's owner Khalid Abdi agreed to install surveillance cameras and give police and prosecutors access to the cameras through the internet.

Additional improvements outlined in the agreement are:

Add security lighting

Hire a licensed armed security guard for at least the first 30 days

Remove or paint over graffiti

Terminate any employee who participated in illegal activity

Ban anyone known to have been involved in illegal activity

The store will be allowed to reopen once it complies with the provisions.

"Our goal is never to just put people out of business," Weirich said. "We want businesses to succeed, but only in an environment that is legal and safe for the customers, the neighborhood and the community."

