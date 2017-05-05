Police and preachers unite against domestic violence

A North Memphis grocery deemed a 'public nuisance' will be allowed to reopen.More >>
A North Memphis grocery deemed a 'public nuisance' will be allowed to reopen.More >>
Twenty positions are available for youth to take part in helping make Shelby County better.More >>
Twenty positions are available for youth to take part in helping make Shelby County better.More >>
Whipping winds blew tents around Rhodes College on Friday, but failed to slow down hundreds of school age Special Olympics athletes who ran with all the speed they could generate.More >>
Whipping winds blew tents around Rhodes College on Friday, but failed to slow down hundreds of school age Special Olympics athletes who ran with all the speed they could generate.More >>
The bands at Beale Street Music Festival are ready to hit the stage and energize fans, but what does it take to fuel those on stage? For Friday's musician menu: Smoked chicken, ribs, and salmon. Sounds delicious...right?More >>
The bands at Beale Street Music Festival are ready to hit the stage and energize fans, but what does it take to fuel those on stage? For Friday's musician menu: Smoked chicken, ribs, and salmon. Sounds delicious...right?More >>
A Memphis teenager is set to release a book that hopes to inspire other youth.More >>
A Memphis teenager is set to release a book that hopes to inspire other youth.More >>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and theMore >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and theMore >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
Marlboro County law enforcement are asking for the public’s help in locating an 8-year-old girl who was discovered missing during the course of a death investigation.More >>
Marlboro County law enforcement are asking for the public’s help in locating an 8-year-old girl who was discovered missing during the course of a death investigation.More >>
Attorney General Jim Hood announced Friday that nearly 6,000 Mississippians are eligible for federal student loan cancellation.More >>
Attorney General Jim Hood announced Friday that nearly 6,000 Mississippians are eligible for federal student loan cancellation.More >>
A mother's Facebook post about fears at the Outlet Mall of Mississippi has created a firestorm of controversy on social media. The shopper thought a stranger wanted to kidnap her 11-year-old child. Yet she did not contact police immediately.More >>
The shopper thought a stranger wanted to kidnap her 11-year-old child. Yet police say she did not contact them immediately.More >>
Forty-three people are facing a total of 743 indictments in Henrico resulting from a year-plus long investigation into illegal cigarette trafficking resulting in millions of dollars worth of cigarettes, according to Henrico police.More >>
Forty-three people are facing a total of 743 indictments in Henrico resulting from a year-plus long investigation into illegal cigarette trafficking resulting in millions of dollars worth of cigarettes, according to Henrico police.More >>
The End Brooklyn cafe is accusing Starbucks of stealing its idea for the bright pink and blue drink. The shop said it started selling its "unicorn latte" in December.More >>
The End Brooklyn cafe is accusing Starbucks of stealing its idea for the bright pink and blue drink. The shop said it started selling its "unicorn latte" in December.More >>
A federal jury has found a former bookkeeper for a Sulphur oil field company guilty of stealing more than $4 million while working there, Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced on Thursday, May 4.More >>
A federal jury has found a former bookkeeper for a Sulphur oil field company guilty of stealing more than $4 million while working there, Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced on Thursday, May 4.More >>
A Hub City woman was charged with felony child neglect after allegedly leaving her child in her car to substitute teach an elementary class.More >>
A Hub City woman was charged with felony child neglect after allegedly leaving her child in her car to substitute teach an elementary class.More >>