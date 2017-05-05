Federal agents offer $5K reward in Memphis liquor store robbery spree

The Memphis FBI Field Office is searching for the suspect believed to have robbed eight stores in the Memphis area.

The robberies happened at the following stores:

March 29

Budget Liquor Store, 4910 Summer Ave

April 11

Bartlett Wine and Spirits, 6841 Bartlett Ave

April 13

Wayne's Wine and Liquor, 8485 Hwy 64

April 22

Frugal Freddie’s, 2096 Covington Pike

April 26

Lenos Liquor, 5933 Summer Ave

Stage Road Gas N Grocery Mart, 7245 Hwy 64

April 29

Whiskers Wine and Spirits, 1323 N. Germantown Pkwy

May 3

Midtown Wine and Spirits, 2541 Poplar Ave

In each of the above robberies, Federal Bureau of Investigation agents said the robber followed a similar routine. He entered the store, pointed a gun at the victims, and demanded money from the register.

After obtaining the money, the robber told the victims to get on the ground before he ran out of the store.

The robber always wore a black ski mask. So investigators do not have specific features to help identify him.

Agents said the robber is armed and believed to be dangerous.

FBI is offering up to $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest or grand jury indictment. If you have any information, contact Memphis FBI at 901-747-4300.

