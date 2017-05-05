Navigating traffic at the Beale St. Music Festival

If you're heading downtown for Beale Street Music Festival, be prepared for traffic and some delays.

Thousands of people will be flocking into downtown Memphis for the musical event, and officials say there will be roads blocks put in place to manage traffic.

The main area blocked off is Riverside Drive from the Union Avenue intersection, all the way down to West Georgia Avenue where the stages are set for Friday night’s headliners.

Several smaller streets in between will be blocked off as well to keep people from driving onto Riverside.

Robert Griffin, Director of Marketing for Memphis in May, said the best places to park will be in parking garages on Front Street or on Union Avenue.

However, it may be best to skip parking or driving alone altogether.

"But the other thing about when you use an Uber, we have a partnership, a sponsorship with Uber,” Griffin said. “And if you take an Uber down to Beale Street Music Festival the Uber drivers can drop you off even closer than if you would have to park and try to walk."



A spokesperson with the City of Memphis confirmed they do have bicycle parking available on Riverside Drive near Union Avenue as well.

For more details, check out our guide to the Beale Street Music Festival here.

