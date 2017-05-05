Special Olympians give their all at Rhodes College

Whipping winds blew tents around Rhodes College on Friday, but failed to slow down hundreds of school age Special Olympics athletes who ran with all the speed they could generate.

The city track and field meet for school age competitors attracted a big crowd of athletes, parents, teachers, and Special Olympics volunteers.

“We have more than 300 Special Olympians competing this year, more than double last year,” said Lisa Taylor, Special Olympics Director for the Memphis area.

Another all age track and field meet will take place all day at Rhodes on Saturday, May 6 with races and competitions of all kinds.

Special Olympics in Greater Memphis offers a dozen sports throughout the year: running, power lifting, soccer, swimming, tennis, golf, bowling, canoeing, and more.

The non-profit organization welcomes all Special Olympians regardless of their ability to pay.

More than 2,500 Special Olympics athletes are registered with the organization in Greater Memphis. Special Olympics Greater Memphis provides year-round training and competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

If you’d like to offer your services as a volunteer, learn more about how to do that here. If you’d like to donate a gift, click here. If you want to see the joy of competitors and volunteers giving their all, stop by Rhodes’ track on Saturday morning.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.