Last day to vote Grizzlies for NBA Cares Community Assist Award

A pair of Grizzlies are nominated for the 2016-17 NBA Cares Community Assist Award.

Mike Conley and Zach Randolph have stood out in Memphis for as long as they've been Grizzlies. Not just for their play on the court, but also for their dedication to make the Bluff City a better place for all Memphians to live.

That's why they're nominated for the NBA Cares Community Assist Award.

There are 10 nominees total. The Grizzlies are the only team with 2 players on the ballot.

Friday is the last day you can vote for Mike and Zach.

To cast your ballot, you can vote on either twitter or instagram using the hashtag: #nbacommunityassist.

Then select your player by using #MikeConley or #ZachRandolph. You can use both hashtags to vote for both players!

You can also vote by retweeting our post:

The winner will be announced June 26th and will receive a $25,000 award from the NBA and Kaiser-Permanente to be used for the charity of his choice.

