Beale St. Music Festival expected to bring in $39M to Memphis

The tents are up, the stage is set, traffic is already backing up, and the excitement is brewing from Memphians.

“I'm very excited tonight to see Widespread Panic,” Lucy Brackin said.



And people are visiting from all over!

“Oh yeah, we're excited,” said Angela Mueller, who is visiting from St. Louis.



More than a 100,000 people will be in town this weekend for the annual Beale Street Music Festival.

Of course, more people in town means a bigger bottom line for local businesses.

“Some of the local businesses and the local Memphians, we're all benefiting from this,” said John Hodge, owner of the newly-restored Front Street Deli. “This will be our biggest weekends.”



Hotels are packed and Airbnbs are full.

Memphis CVB President Kevin Kane said this weekend alone, the “music festival is estimated to bring in about $39 million to the local economy. Get down here early and plan on staying late.”

The local economic impact for the entire month of May is estimated to be $88 million.

