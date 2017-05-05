Elementary school student found with BB gun at school

Country music legend Loretta Lynn has been hospitalized after having a stroke, according to her website.More >>
Country music legend Loretta Lynn has been hospitalized after having a stroke, according to her website.More >>
Senator Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn) was in the Mid-South the day after the House of Representatives passed a bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare.More >>
Senator Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn) was in the Mid-South the day after the House of Representatives passed a bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare.More >>
The tents are up, the stage is set, traffic is already backing up, and the excitement is brewing from Memphians.More >>
The tents are up, the stage is set, traffic is already backing up, and the excitement is brewing from Memphians.More >>
The Memphis FBI Field Office is searching for the suspect believed to have robbed eight stores in the Memphis area.More >>
The Memphis FBI Field Office is searching for the suspect believed to have robbed eight stores in the Memphis area.More >>
The man accused of killing a Memphis police officer was in court Friday.More >>
The man accused of killing a Memphis police officer was in court Friday.More >>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and theMore >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and theMore >>
Forty-three people are facing a total of 743 indictments in Henrico resulting from a year-plus long investigation into illegal cigarette trafficking resulting in millions of dollars worth of cigarettes, according to Henrico police.More >>
Forty-three people are facing a total of 743 indictments in Henrico resulting from a year-plus long investigation into illegal cigarette trafficking resulting in millions of dollars worth of cigarettes, according to Henrico police.More >>
Country star Loretta Lynn has had a stroke and is recovering, her Facebook page says.More >>
Country star Loretta Lynn has had a stroke and is recovering, her Facebook page says.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
Attorney General Jim Hood announced Friday that nearly 6,000 Mississippians are eligible for federal student loan cancellation.More >>
Attorney General Jim Hood announced Friday that nearly 6,000 Mississippians are eligible for federal student loan cancellation.More >>
Country music legend Loretta Lynn has been hospitalized after having a stroke, according to her website.More >>
Country music legend Loretta Lynn has been hospitalized after having a stroke, according to her website.More >>
A mother's Facebook post about fears at the Outlet Mall of Mississippi has created a firestorm of controversy on social media. The shopper thought a stranger wanted to kidnap her 11-year-old child. Yet she did not contact police immediately.More >>
The shopper thought a stranger wanted to kidnap her 11-year-old child. Yet police say she did not contact them immediately.More >>
A US military member was killed in Somalia during an operation against al-Shabab extremists.More >>
A US military member was killed in Somalia during an operation against al-Shabab extremists.More >>
A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.More >>
A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.More >>