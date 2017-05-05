Elementary school student found with BB gun at school - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Northaven Elementary School (Source: Google Maps) Northaven Elementary School (Source: Google Maps)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

An elementary school student took a BB gun to school Friday, according to Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they confiscated the BB gun from the student at Northaven Elementary School.

The student was issued a juvenile summons and sent home with his parents.

