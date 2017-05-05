Court hearing for accused cop killer reset

Justin Welch is charged with shooting three people, then running from police before he hit Officer Verdell Smith with his car. Smith died from his injuries.

The man accused of killing a Memphis police officer was in court Friday.

The court hearing didn't last very long for Justin Welch.

Welch's hearing was reset for Monday.

Welch is accused of shooting three people downtown before speeding off in a stolen car for Beale Street.

According to witnesses, MPD officer Verdell Smith was trying to get people out of the street and away from the speeding car when he was fatally hit.

