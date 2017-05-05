Country music legend Loretta Lynn hospitalized following stroke

Country music legend Loretta Lynn has been hospitalized after having a stroke, according to her website.

The 85-year-old Country Music Hall of Fame member had a stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills Thursday night and has been hospitalized in Nashville.

According to her website, she is currently under medical care and is responding to treatment. She is expected to fully recover.

The music legend is currently on tour, with a show scheduled for Friday in Durham, North Carolina and Saturday in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Her new studio album "Wouldn't It Be Great" is set to be released August 18.

Her doctors have told her to stay off the road during her recovery, which will cause the upcoming scheduled concerts to be postponed.

