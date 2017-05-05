City Watch canceled for 10-year-old runaway

Memphis Police Department canceled a City Watch for a 10-year-old who ran away from home after getting in trouble.

Labronze Moore,10, got in trouble for cursing his teacher at school. When he was with his mother, he cursed her and ran off from his home in the 6800 block of Poplar Tree Cove.

Police said Moore ran away from home on Friday, but has since been found.

