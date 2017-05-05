City Watch issued for 10-year-old runaway

Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch for a 10-year-old who ran away from home after getting in trouble.

Labronze Moore,10, got in trouble for cursing his teacher at school. When he was with his mother, he cursed her and ran off from his home in the 6800 block of Poplar Tree Cove.

Moore has an attention disorder and has not taken his medication.

He is described as 4'9'', weighs 90 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, and was last seen wearing a navy blue t-shirt, navy blue pants, black and white tennis shoes and red socks.

He was last seen around 3 p.m. Friday.

If you see him or know of his location, call Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.

