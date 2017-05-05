4 arrested in Holly Springs man’s death

Holly Springs police made several arrests in an April homicide case Friday.

Antonio Sims Sr., 39, Cordarrius Hardin, 20, Terry Bolton Jr., 18, and Antonio Sims Jr., 17, were taken into custody. Sims Jr. will be charged as an adult.

Police say a shooting in the early hours of April 29 claimed the life of Terry Bean.

All the suspects have been charged with murder and given a $1 million bond.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.