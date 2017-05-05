Coast Guard responds to stuck barge on MS River - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Coast Guard responds to stuck barge on MS River

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A barge got stuck at the Harahan Bridge on the Mississippi River Friday evening.

The Coast Guard is responding to the incident and is working to determine what caused the barge to get stuck.

The Coast Guard is also working to determine the extent of the damage to the bridge.

