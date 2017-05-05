MPD searches for person of interest in May 3 shooting death - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis police are searching for a person of interest in the death of Rodney Starks. 

Starks was shot and killed in the 200 block of North Waldran Boulevard on May 3. 

Investigators are searching for 19-year-old Warren Manns, who they believe may have information about Starks’ murder. 

Manns may be occupying a black 2000 Nissan Maxima with TN tags 9C16U0. The Nissan is a verified stolen vehicle, and Manns has an outstanding warrant of $1,000 - $2,500 for theft of property. 

Anyone who knows his whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. 

