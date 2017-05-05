Beale Street Music Festival in full swing

Thousands of people from around the world are flocking to downtown Memphis this weekend for the Beale Street Music Fest.

The sounds of music and cheers filled Tom Lee Park for day one of the festival.

“I guess we're out here to see MGMT,” said concertgoer Jordan Williams. “You know, a local band – went to high school, White Station! I just look forward to seeing MGMT for sure!"

Private security, Memphis police, and Shelby County deputies were all on hand to make sure everyone is safe.

Where you don't see boots on the ground, you will see SkyCam cops watching and recording from above.

"Right now I feel safe!” said concertgoer Meghan Foster. “Absolutely! Yes!"

Memphis in May officials said safety starts long before you make it to the main stage.

They have blocked off Riverside Drive from the Union Avenue intersection and all the way down to West Georgia Avenue to manage the influx in traffic.

"It hasn't been here the whole 41 years,” said Robert Griffin, Director of Marketing for Memphis in May. “But in the time that it has, we have minimized the street closures. For the total month of May, we actually close Riverside for about only 15 days."

If you want to beat the traffic or tight parking altogether, officials suggest to take an Uber or carpool.

