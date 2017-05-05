Beale Street Music Festival in full swing

The Memphis Redbirds wrapped up their series at Omaha with a sweep of the Storm Chasers. The Redbirds get their 8th straight win with a final score 4-2.More >>
Holly Springs police made several arrests in an April homicide case Friday.More >>
An elementary school student took a BB gun to school Friday, according to Shelby County Sheriff's Office.More >>
Memphis police are searching for a person of interest in the death of Rodney Starks.More >>
Thousands of people from around the world are flocking to downtown Memphis this weekend for the Beale Street Music Fest.More >>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
Country star Loretta Lynn has had a stroke and is recovering, her Facebook page says.More >>
A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and theMore >>
A mother's Facebook post about fears at the Outlet Mall of Mississippi has created a firestorm of controversy on social media. The shopper thought a stranger wanted to kidnap her 11-year-old child. Yet she did not contact police immediately.More >>
Yet she did not contact police immediately.
Forty-three people are facing a total of 743 indictments in Henrico resulting from a year-plus long investigation into illegal cigarette trafficking resulting in millions of dollars worth of cigarettes, according to Henrico police.More >>
A photo of the officer has been shared thousands of times since Monday.More >>
A Hub City woman was charged with felony child neglect after allegedly leaving her child in her car to substitute teach an elementary class.More >>
Attorney General Jim Hood announced Friday that nearly 6,000 Mississippians are eligible for federal student loan cancellation.More >>
