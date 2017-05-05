Redbirds win 8th straight game

The Memphis Redbirds wrapped up their series at Omaha with a sweep of the Storm Chasers. The Redbirds get their 8th straight win with a final score 4-2.

Arturo Reyes threw eight shutout Innings.

The eight straight wins record is 1-short of the franchise record.

The Redbirds continue their road trip with four games at Iowa before coming home to face El Paso Thursday at AutoZone Park.

