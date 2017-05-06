Memphians celebrate Free Comic Book Day

Some of the free comic books available

Saturday marked the 16th anniversary of Free Comic Book Day around the country.

In Memphis, people lined up at comic book shops like 901 Comics in Cooper-Young. There's no catch or gimmick; show up and get free comics.

They had pretty wide selection including some "Doctor Who," "Attack on Titan," and "The Looking Glass Wars" comics up for grabs.

Comic book shops across the country are expected to give away millions of comic books. Many shops, like 901 Comics, held contests and giveaways.

901 Comics had grab bags for sale where you could win rare comics, even one signed by Stan Lee, the former president and chairman of Marvel Comics.

The staff at 901 comics said they had a really good turnout in the morning and ran out of a few free comics. However, by noon, there were still a few left.

Local cartoonist and artist Dave Martin was also there, drawing and offering up original artwork and prints of some of his work. He has a comic strip on his website and blog called "Watusi the Talking Dog."

901 Comics will celebrate one year of being in business next June. You can find out about their shop on their website or on Facebook.

You can read more about Free Comic Book Day and how to find a shop near you by clicking here.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.