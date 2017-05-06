Police identify, search for E’s Café robbery suspects

Memphis police have identified the man and woman who robbed E’s Café on Thursday, May 4.

Arrest warrants for aggravated robbery have been issued for Tommy Owen and Heather MacArthur.

Police said at approximately 1:30 a.m., Owen and MacArthur entered the E’s Café on Union Avenue and robbed the business at gunpoint.

During the robbery, Owen pointed a large handgun at the employees and customers while MacArthur removed the money from the register.

After obtaining the money, both suspects fled the scene westbound towards Claybrook Road.

Owen stands 5’11” tall, weighs 239 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. MacArthur stands 5’03” tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about this incident or knows their whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.