Police identify, search for E’s Café robbery suspects

Memphis police have identified the man and woman who robbed E’s Café on Thursday, May 4. Arrest warrants for aggravated robbery have been issued for Tommy Owen and Heather MacArthur.More >>
Memphis police have identified the man and woman who robbed E’s Café on Thursday, May 4. Arrest warrants for aggravated robbery have been issued for Tommy Owen and Heather MacArthur.More >>
Saturday marked the 16th anniversary of Free Comic Book Day around the country. There's no catch or gimmick; show up and get free comics.More >>
Saturday marked the 16th anniversary of Free Comic Book Day around the country. There's no catch or gimmick; show up and get free comics.More >>
Memphis Police Department canceled a City Watch for a 10-year-old who ran away from home after getting in trouble.More >>
Memphis Police Department canceled a City Watch for a 10-year-old who ran away from home after getting in trouble.More >>
A woman is behind bars after police said she stole purses out of cars and forged nearly $10,000 in checks.More >>
A woman is behind bars after police said she stole purses out of cars and forged nearly $10,000 in checks.More >>
The Memphis Redbirds wrapped up their series at Omaha with a sweep of the Storm Chasers. The Redbirds get their 8th straight win with a final score 4-2.More >>
The Memphis Redbirds wrapped up their series at Omaha with a sweep of the Storm Chasers. The Redbirds get their 8th straight win with a final score 4-2.More >>
After 57 years in operation, Gander Mountain is going out of business and closing all of its locations nationwide.More >>
After 57 years in operation, Gander Mountain is going out of business and closing all of its locations nationwide.More >>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
Marlboro County law enforcement are asking for the public’s help in locating an 8-year-old girl who was discovered missing during the course of a death investigation.More >>
Marlboro County law enforcement are asking for the public’s help in locating an 8-year-old girl who was discovered missing during the course of a death investigation.More >>
A suspect is in custody after the shooting death of a 58-year-old woman, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office.More >>
A suspect is in custody after the shooting death of a 58-year-old woman, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and theMore >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and theMore >>