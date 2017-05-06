Vehicle stolen from Riverside Dr. apartment complex

Surveillance footage from the apartment complex (Source: MPD)

Memphis Police Department is searching for the suspect or suspects who stole a vehicle from River Tower Apartments on April 29.

The victim reported his 2015 black Ford Mustang was stolen from the parking lot.

Investigators reviewed the apartment’s security cameras and observed two men entering the property using a stolen gate access remote shortly after 5 a.m.

The stolen vehicle is a two-door with tinted windows, black rims, and a North Carolina tag NDL5911.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information concerning this incident should contact Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.